Fox Corporation (FOXA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FOX to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

FOX Stock Down 0.8%

FOXA opened at $56.34 on Monday. FOX has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on FOX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore boosted their price target on FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FOX from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

