Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FSBC. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Five Star Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of FSBC opened at $38.93 on Monday. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $832.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,200 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $47,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,189.60. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 375.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company’s core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

Featured Articles

