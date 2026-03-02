Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,909,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Toyota Motor worth $1,320,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after buying an additional 51,284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $242.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.60. Toyota Motor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.25.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.91. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $76.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.