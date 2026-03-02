Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 392,010 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,549,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,010 shares during the period. SAP makes up approximately 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of SAP worth $3,887,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SAP by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,924 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SAP by 9,269.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after buying an additional 416,678 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 29.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 289,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,002,000 after buying an additional 66,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 283,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

SAP stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $189.22 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 19.92%.The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

