Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Billion Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,486,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973,325 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $1,458,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 66,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.87%.The company had revenue of ($1,075.42) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.