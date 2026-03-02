Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,011,683 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,750 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $656,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $4.30 (from $4.11), signaling a material upward revision to next‑fiscal‑year profit expectations. MarketBeat: Zacks Estimate Changes

Zacks modestly raised Q1 2026 to $0.93 (from $0.92), indicating more conservative but positive revisions across several upcoming quarters. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed Q1 2027 EPS to $1.10 (from $1.13), a small near‑term downgrade that could temper expectations for the first quarter of next fiscal year. MarketBeat: Zacks Estimate Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

