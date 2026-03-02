Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of ASML worth $4,213,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 300.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,450.56 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,547.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,322.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,087.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $570.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Santander cut ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

