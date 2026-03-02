Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245,547 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Intuit worth $1,725,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 330,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,438,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 11.0% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 37.4% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 5,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finemark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $409.03 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.00 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $675.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.07.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

