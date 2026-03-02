Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245,547 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Intuit worth $1,725,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 330,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,438,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 11.0% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 37.4% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 5,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finemark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat: Intuit reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results — revenue grew ~17% and EPS topped consensus, and the company reaffirmed its FY26 revenue and EPS framework (FY26 EPS guide ~22.98–23.18). This confirms ongoing growth momentum and investor confidence in underlying businesses. Intuit Tops Q2 Earnings, Reaffirms FY26 Growth Outlook Amid AI Push
- Positive Sentiment: AI positioning: Management and analysts highlight Intuit’s AI investments (TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma integrations) as a structural tailwind — executives say AI is fueling the next growth phase and should deepen switching costs rather than displace the business. Intuit’s CFO isn’t flinching at AI. He says it’s fueling the company’s next growth phase
- Positive Sentiment: Board signals confidence with dividend: Intuit declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share (record April 9, pay April 17), underscoring cash generation and capital return policy. This supports income-oriented investor demand. Intuit Board Declares Cash Dividend, Signals Ongoing Confidence
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target updates mixed: Several firms trimmed price targets (Goldman, JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, RBC, others) but most maintained Buy/Outperform/Overweight stances — signaling caution on near-term multiple expansion while still backing the longer-term thesis. Monitor how these revisions affect sentiment and flows. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on Intuit to $519 from $720; maintains neutral rating
- Negative Sentiment: Soft near-term guidance & higher marketing spend: Intuit’s Q3 guidance was softer than some expected — management flagged elevated marketing investment for peak U.S. tax season that will weigh on near-term margins and profit expectations, which triggered short-term selling pressure across headlines. Intuit Shares Tumble Despite Earnings Beat as Tax Season Outlook Disappoints
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Despite the beat, coverage and write-ups emphasize the softer FQ3 outlook and tax-season margin pressure — multiple headlines note the stock initially slid after hours, reflecting sensitivity to forward guidance versus reported results. Investors should watch guidance execution and marketing ROI. Intuit Logs Higher Second-Quarter Profit, Gives Soft Third-Quarter Outlook
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $675.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.07.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
