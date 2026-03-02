Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 157,272 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,045,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,272 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Oracle worth $2,543,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $4,275,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,473,838,000 after acquiring an additional 147,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $145.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.81. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $416.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.94.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

