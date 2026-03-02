Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,461,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Boston Scientific worth $826,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,061,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.6% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,058,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 562,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,941,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Boston Scientific
In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Boston Scientific News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Street sentiment and recent analyst commentary lean favorable after the company’s quarterly results and guidance; the board added Cathy Smith and Christophe Weber, which investors view as governance/strategic strengthening. What Does the Street Think About Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)?
- Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific arranged multiple credit facilities totaling roughly $11 billion, boosting liquidity and providing financial flexibility for M&A, R&D, or share-repurchase plans — a constructive sign for risk management and capital strategy. Boston Scientific enters into multiple credit facilities totaling $11B
- Positive Sentiment: Management promoted an internal candidate to president of Vascular Therapies, signaling leadership continuity and succession depth in a key growth division. Boston Scientific promotes new president of Vascular Therapies from within
- Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes BSX is “trending” and trading up relative to the broader market on the session, driven partly by investor interest after earnings — useful for short-term flows but not a fundamental change. Boston Scientific (BSX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary points out BSX has trailed the Dow over recent periods despite analyst optimism — flags for investors focused on relative performance and timing for rotation into healthcare. Is Boston Scientific Stock Underperforming the Dow?
- Negative Sentiment: FDA-linked reporting: Boston Scientific halted use of certain AXIOS stent delivery devices after deployment issues associated with 167 injuries and three deaths — a material product-safety concern that can affect revenue, litigation exposure and reputation in the short-to-medium term. Boston Scientific Halts Use Of Select Stent Delivery Devices After Patient Deaths
- Negative Sentiment: An investor law firm (Pomerantz) has opened an investigation into claims on behalf of BSX investors, increasing legal risk and potential headline volatility. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Boston Scientific Corporation – BSX
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
