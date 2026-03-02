Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,461,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Boston Scientific worth $826,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,061,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.6% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,058,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 562,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,941,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $109.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

