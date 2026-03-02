Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 141,790 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141,790 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Deere & Company worth $1,244,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 406.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 67.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.70.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $629.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.39. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $404.42 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $169.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

