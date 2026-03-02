First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 229,870 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 29th total of 294,906 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,662,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,662,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $73.54.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1996 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
