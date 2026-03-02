First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 229,870 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 29th total of 294,906 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,662,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,662,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $73.54.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1996 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

