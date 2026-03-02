First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 50,070 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 50,070 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for about 1.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $22,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,708. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Trading Down 2.2%

QCOM opened at $142.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average is $163.89. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.48.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

