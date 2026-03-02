Finemark National Bank & Trust Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Finemark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Transce3nd LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 270.3% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1%

SBUX opened at $98.02 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $114.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

