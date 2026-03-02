Finemark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Finemark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,743,000 after buying an additional 273,913 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.
iShares Silver Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and markets pushed silver higher on renewed safe‑haven flows and demand; FXEmpire notes a ~6% silver gain as traders react to geopolitics and U.S. PPI data, supporting ETF inflows and higher SLV quotes. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Gains 6% Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary from influential precious‑metals investors (Eric Sprott) promoting a “$300 silver squeeze” narrative has amplified retail and speculative interest in silver and SLV today. The banks have lost control: Eric Sprott on the $300 silver squeeze and his massive mining sweep
- Positive Sentiment: Peter Schiff and other commentators framed recent exchange halts as evidence of supply stress/manipulation, a narrative that can fuel bullish positioning in physical‑backed ETFs like SLV. Peter Schiff: CME silver halt ‘better than telling the truth’ as prices surge past $90
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in SLV fell sharply (~37.7% month‑to‑month to ~45.8M shares), reducing immediate short pressure and increasing the potential for squeeze dynamics that can lift the ETF. Jane Street becomes SLV’s top holder in Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory filings show Jane Street became SLV’s top holder in Q4, indicating large market‑maker liquidity and positioning changes that can amplify short‑term flows into the ETF. Jane Street becomes SLV’s top holder in Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: Kitco and market reports show silver strength heading into U.S. PPI and other macro releases; these headlines explain part of intraday momentum but could reverse on data surprises. Gold price slightly up, silver higher ahead of U.S. PPI
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/technical forecasts (FXEmpire) outline upside scenarios if safe‑haven demand persists, but note risks from a hawkish Fed and a stronger dollar that could cap gains. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Tariffs vs. Fed Policy – Gold’s $5,250 Break?
- Negative Sentiment: A CME trading outage interrupted a critical silver rally, creating execution confusion and investor outrage — such trading halts can temporarily suppress liquidity and price discovery in SLV. CME outage derails silver rally at critical moment, sparking confusion, suspicion and outrage
- Negative Sentiment: Reporting suggests Jane Street’s large position and option strategies have at times driven abrupt share selling, contributing to short‑term volatility that can hurt SLV during rapid price moves. One Cause Of Silver’s Recent Volatility
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.