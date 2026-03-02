Finemark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Finemark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,743,000 after buying an additional 273,913 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

SLV opened at $84.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $109.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

