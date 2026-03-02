Finder Energy (ASX:FDR) Insider Bronwyn Barnes Buys 400,000 Shares

Finder Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:FDR – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00.

Bronwyn Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Bronwyn Barnes bought 400,000 shares of Finder Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Bronwyn Barnes purchased 270,270 shares of Finder Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of A$99,999.90.

On Monday, December 8th, Bronwyn Barnes purchased 1,500,000 shares of Finder Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$112,500.00.

Finder Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.53.

About Finder Energy

Oil and gas exploration

