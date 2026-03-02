Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 43,978,782 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the January 29th total of 64,058,489 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,362,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,362,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,250 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $109,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,763.50. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 581.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,604,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

