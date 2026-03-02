Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Crocs Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ CROX opened at $90.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

