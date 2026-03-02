Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Fairfax Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Shares of FRFHF stock opened at $1,720.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,768.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,730.45. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $1,292.53 and a 52-week high of $1,949.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $57.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $55.45 by $2.12. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

