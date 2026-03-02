ExlService (EXLS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2026 – ExlService had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – ExlService had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – ExlService had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from $55.00.

2/25/2026 – ExlService was given a new $35.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/7/2026 – ExlService was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/22/2026 – ExlService had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/17/2026 – ExlService was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/9/2026 – ExlService had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2026 – ExlService was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $345,088.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,992.95. The trade was a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,360 shares of company stock worth $920,567. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

