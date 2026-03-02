ExlService (EXLS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS) in the last few weeks:
- 2/26/2026 – ExlService had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – ExlService had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – ExlService had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from $55.00.
- 2/25/2026 – ExlService was given a new $35.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.
- 2/7/2026 – ExlService was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 1/22/2026 – ExlService had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/17/2026 – ExlService was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 1/9/2026 – ExlService had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2026 – ExlService was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
Insider Transactions at ExlService
In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $345,088.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,992.95. The trade was a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,360 shares of company stock worth $920,567. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.
