Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Dnb Carnegie downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial raised Excelerate Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering raised Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EE traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 63,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,145. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $317.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.49 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 791.9% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy’s integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

