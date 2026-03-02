Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOLS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $75,353.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 354,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,874.20. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Evolus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Evolus by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Evolus by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,393. The company has a market capitalization of $275.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.11. Evolus has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company's flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

