EverValue Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $925.88 Thousand (EVA)

EverValue Coin (EVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One EverValue Coin token can now be purchased for about $27.80 or 0.00041913 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EverValue Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. EverValue Coin has a total market cap of $430.18 million and $925.88 thousand worth of EverValue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EverValue Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About EverValue Coin

EverValue Coin’s genesis date was July 7th, 2024. EverValue Coin’s total supply is 18,763,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,471,967 tokens. The official message board for EverValue Coin is medium.com/@evervaluecoin. EverValue Coin’s official Twitter account is @evervaluecoin. EverValue Coin’s official website is evervaluecoin.com.

Buying and Selling EverValue Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EverValue Coin (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. EverValue Coin has a current supply of 18,763,122.83 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverValue Coin is 27.94117499 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $757,824.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evervaluecoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverValue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverValue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverValue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverValue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverValue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.