Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Evergy worth $35,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on Evergy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $234,421.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,287.74. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

