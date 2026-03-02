Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.7450, but opened at $2.55. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA is a leading satellite operator that provides capacity and broadcast services to video broadcasters, telecom operators, data and Internet service providers, governments and institutions worldwide. The company designs, builds and operates a fleet of geostationary satellites that deliver video, data, broadband and connectivity solutions for a wide range of end markets. Its services support direct-to-home television distribution, multimedia content delivery, in-flight connectivity, maritime communications and enterprise networks.

With coverage spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, Eutelsat’s satellite constellation enables customers to reach audiences and end users across diverse regions.

