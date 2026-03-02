Ethena Labs (USDTb) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDTB)

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $181.15 thousand worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethena Labs (USDTb)

Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s launch date was December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 835,268,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Labs (USDTb) is usdtb.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 835,268,729.42618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 1.00022154 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $10,734.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

