ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,163 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 29th total of 7,124 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

RITA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.92. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

About ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF

The ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (RITA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to REITs from developed countries that meet business, financial, green, and socially responsible investing (SRI) criteria. RITA was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by ETFB.

