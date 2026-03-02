ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,163 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 29th total of 7,124 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Price Performance
RITA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.92. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.
About ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF
