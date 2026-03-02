Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLAW) Short Interest Up 54.2% in February

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,312 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the January 29th total of 17,060 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Estrella Immunopharma Trading Down 5.0%

ESLAW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Estrella Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia. It has a collaborative partnership with Imugene Limited for the development of solid tumor treatments using Imugene's product candidate CF33-CD19t in conjunction with EB103.

