Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLAW) Short Interest Up 54.2% in February

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,312 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the January 29th total of 17,060 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Estrella Immunopharma Trading Down 5.0%
ESLAW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Estrella Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
About Estrella Immunopharma
