Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 25,400 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $1,720,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,283.04. This represents a 64.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management issued materially stronger FY2026 EPS guidance (1.990–2.050), well above Street consensus (~1.22), signaling confidence in cash flow and outlook — this is a potential re-rate catalyst if execution follows through. PR Newswire: Q4 & FY2025 Results and FY2026 Guidance

Management issued materially stronger FY2026 EPS guidance (1.990–2.050), well above Street consensus (~1.22), signaling confidence in cash flow and outlook — this is a potential re-rate catalyst if execution follows through. Positive Sentiment: Company reported revenue growth (Q4 revenue up ~11.3% YoY) and described its full-year performance as strong in the corporate release — supports longer-term growth thesis in skilled-nursing/healthcare property cash flows. TipRanks: AHR Reports Strong Q4 and 2025 Results

Company reported revenue growth (Q4 revenue up ~11.3% YoY) and described its full-year performance as strong in the corporate release — supports longer-term growth thesis in skilled-nursing/healthcare property cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a generally constructive view — the consensus rating is about a “Moderate Buy,” indicating some analyst support but not unanimous conviction. AmericanBankingNews: Analysts’ Rating

Analysts maintain a generally constructive view — the consensus rating is about a “Moderate Buy,” indicating some analyst support but not unanimous conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for investors seeking detail on occupancy, leasing/operational trends, portfolio actions and capital allocation that underpin management’s guidance. Review management commentary for clarity on items driving the GAAP miss vs. underlying FFO. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript is available for investors seeking detail on occupancy, leasing/operational trends, portfolio actions and capital allocation that underpin management’s guidance. Review management commentary for clarity on items driving the GAAP miss vs. underlying FFO. Negative Sentiment: Q4 GAAP EPS missed heavily ($0.06 vs. $0.46 expected) and revenue missed estimates ($604.1M vs. $617.5M expected). The weak EPS print (and low net margin/ROE) appears to have driven the near-term share weakness despite revenue growth — watch whether the miss was driven by one-offs/non-cash items or core operating performance. MarketBeat: Q4 Results and Call

AHR stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

