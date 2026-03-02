Erste Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 87.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $77.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

KR opened at $68.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

