Enbridge Inc $ENB Stock Position Reduced by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,756,612 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $1,113,368,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 38.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,213,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,580,000 after buying an additional 3,217,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,785,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,620,000 after buying an additional 2,989,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,105,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.The business had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.87%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

