Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $8.19 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.41.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Richard sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $263,148.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 98,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,051.49. This represents a 18.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 1,020,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 108.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 666,708 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 291,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile



Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company’s portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent’s lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

