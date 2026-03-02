Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 2,908 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX won a DARPA XENA contract (BBN Technologies) for long‑range X‑ray situational awareness and a separate optics supply contract (Raytheon ELCAN) with the German Armed Forces — both expand program wins, reinforce backlog and NATO/Europe positioning, and support near‑term revenue visibility. RTX Defense Wins Link Future Tech Pipeline With Current Valuation Picture

RTX won a DARPA XENA contract (BBN Technologies) for long‑range X‑ray situational awareness and a separate optics supply contract (Raytheon ELCAN) with the German Armed Forces — both expand program wins, reinforce backlog and NATO/Europe positioning, and support near‑term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces are actively re‑rating and comparing defense names; a Zacks look at Boeing vs. RTX highlights sector tailwinds (higher defense spending) but draws distinctions based on backlog, earnings revisions and balance‑sheet metrics — helpful context for relative valuation decisions. Boeing vs. RTX: Which Defense Stock Offers Better Value in 2026?

Analyst pieces are actively re‑rating and comparing defense names; a Zacks look at Boeing vs. RTX highlights sector tailwinds (higher defense spending) but draws distinctions based on backlog, earnings revisions and balance‑sheet metrics — helpful context for relative valuation decisions. Neutral Sentiment: Several technology headlines in the feed reference “RTX” graphics (NVIDIA) — e.g., reports on NVIDIA GeForce RTX shortages, Micron GDDR7 showing up on RTX 50‑series GPUs, driver rollbacks and high gaming revenue — these are material for NVIDIA and GPU‑ecosystem suppliers but not for RTX Corporation’s defense/aero fundamentals; they can, however, create short‑term retail noise around the “RTX” ticker. (Representative: NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage.) NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage for 2026

Several technology headlines in the feed reference “RTX” graphics (NVIDIA) — e.g., reports on NVIDIA GeForce RTX shortages, Micron GDDR7 showing up on RTX 50‑series GPUs, driver rollbacks and high gaming revenue — these are material for NVIDIA and GPU‑ecosystem suppliers but not for RTX Corporation’s defense/aero fundamentals; they can, however, create short‑term retail noise around the “RTX” ticker. (Representative: NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage.) Negative Sentiment: Some analyst coverage notes RTX has pulled back since its last earnings report; pieces exploring why the stock is down (earnings follow‑through, guidance vs. expectations, and short‑term sentiment) could pressure sentiment until upcoming catalysts (orders, funded backlog, guidance updates) provide clarity. Why Is RTX (RTX) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

RTX Trading Up 2.4%

RTX stock opened at $202.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.02. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $206.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.