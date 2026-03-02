Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 21,128 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,128 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $248.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $248.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Early clinical data: Preliminary Phase 1b results for pasritamig (JNJ‑78278343) combined with docetaxel showed deep PSA responses, a safety profile consistent with docetaxel alone, and plans to advance into Phase 3 — a clear pipeline positive if confirmed. Early study results from Johnson & Johnson show promising antitumor activity with combination of pasritamig and docetaxel in advanced prostate cancer
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress & R&D headlines are reinforcing investor confidence in growth beyond legacy products — additional coverage highlights antitumor activity and R&D milestones, supporting longer-term revenue upside. Early study results from Johnson & Johnson show promising antitumor activity with combination of pasritamig and docetaxel in advanced prostate cancer
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum and technicals: Analysts and commentary note JNJ is up ~38% over six months and has traded consistently above its 50- and 200-day SMAs — this supports momentum-driven buying and ETF/quant inflows. J&J Stock Up 38% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?
- Positive Sentiment: Defensive appeal: Published investor pieces emphasize JNJ’s diversified healthcare exposure and reliable dividend, making it attractive in risk-off environments — supporting demand as markets wobble. 2 Reasons I’d Happily Hold Johnson & Johnson Through Any Market Crash
- Neutral Sentiment: Market outperformance note: Coverage flagged that JNJ advanced while the broader market declined today — helpful context for flows but not a fundamental driver by itself. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Litigation risk resurfacing: A Philadelphia jury ordered damages in a talc-related ovarian cancer case — the first plaintiff win since litigation recommenced — reviving product-liability exposure after prior bankruptcy strategies were curtailed. This increases headline and reserve risk. Johnson And Johnson Faces Fresh Talc Verdict As Pipeline Story Evolves
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / competitor legal pressure: Bayer has filed a separate lawsuit related to marketing practices for a prostate cancer drug — adds uncertainty and potential costs. Johnson And Johnson Faces Fresh Talc Verdict As Pipeline Story Evolves
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.