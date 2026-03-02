Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 21,128 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,128 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $248.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $248.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

