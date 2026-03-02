Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 318,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

NYSE:PG opened at $166.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.05. The stock has a market cap of $388.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

