Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $19.88 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,887.70. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $208.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.50 and its 200-day moving average is $251.99. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $188.73 and a one year high of $359.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.42.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

