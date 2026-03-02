Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 422,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1,016.8% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.63.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3%

CI opened at $289.73 on Monday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.98 and its 200 day moving average is $284.54.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.