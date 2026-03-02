Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 156.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 1,146,789 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,297,073.84. The trade was a 7.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. HSBC lowered their target price on Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $185.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $113.22 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.04 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

