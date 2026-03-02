Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 48,875 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after buying an additional 5,039,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,367,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore raised Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.