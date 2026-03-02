Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 4,565 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $116.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

