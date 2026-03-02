Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 233,311 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 29th total of 311,382 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Elior Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Elior Group is a multinational provider of contract catering and support services, serving a diverse range of sectors including corporate, education, healthcare and leisure. The company offers onsite food services, vending solutions, hospitality management and integrated facility services such as cleaning, housekeeping and maintenance. Its business model emphasizes tailored service delivery, combining local market insights with standardized processes to meet the specific needs of clients in each industry segment.

Operating in Europe, North America, South America and India, Elior Group maintains a global footprint through regional business units that adapt its core offerings to local tastes and regulatory environments.

