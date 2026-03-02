Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) CEO Purchases $66,600.00 in Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 371,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,178.44. This represents a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pardeep Nijhawan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

On Thursday, February 26th, Pardeep Nijhawan acquired 20,571 shares of Edesa Biotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $32,502.18.

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

Shares of EDSA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.21. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDSA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation vaccines and immunotherapies. The company leverages a proprietary self-amplifying RNA platform to create candidates designed for both intranasal and injectable administration. Edesa’s approach aims to elicit robust mucosal and systemic immune responses, with applications spanning infectious diseases and immuno-oncology.

Among Edesa’s pipeline programs is a lead intranasal vaccine candidate targeting SARS-CoV-2, currently advancing through early-stage clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.