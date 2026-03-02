Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $52.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,034.75. The trade was a 45.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,843 shares of company stock worth $354,744. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 25.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

