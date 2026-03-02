Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,441 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 29th total of 36,307 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 97,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the third quarter worth $161,000. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000.

Get Drugs Made In America Acquisition alerts:

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:DMAA opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Drugs Made In America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Drugs Made In America Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DMAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drugs Made In America Acquisition has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on DMAA

About Drugs Made In America Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DMAA) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company’s stated focus is on identifying and acquiring one or more operating businesses in the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, particularly those involved in the domestic manufacturing of approved drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients or related contract development and manufacturing services.

Operating as a blank‐check vehicle, Drugs Made In America Acquisition holds its funds in a trust account pending the completion of an initial business combination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drugs Made In America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drugs Made In America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.