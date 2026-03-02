Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.3333.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Doximity from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $34.00 price objective on Doximity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

Doximity Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. Doximity has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Doximity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 59.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Doximity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Doximity by 150.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates the leading professional medical network for healthcare professionals in the United States. Founded in 2011 by Jeff Tangney and Shari Buck, the company set out to create a secure digital environment where physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can collaborate, share information and stay current with clinical news. Doximity went public in June 2021 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”

The core offering of Doximity is its HIPAA-compliant communication platform, which includes a secure messaging system, digital fax services and telehealth capabilities.

