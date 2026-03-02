Doge Killer Price Hits $0.0000 (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Doge Killer has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Doge Killer has a market cap of $1.71 million and $19.69 thousand worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doge Killer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Doge Killer Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 12,680,054,741,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,547,439,069,832 tokens. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken. The Reddit community for Doge Killer is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Doge Killer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Killer (LEASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Killer has a current supply of 12,680,054,741,726.61074352 with 12,547,439,069,831.75527042 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Killer is 0.00000015 USD and is down -15.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $12,946.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

