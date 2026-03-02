DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $121.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average of $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.42.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Owens Corning to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.58.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

