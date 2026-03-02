DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,744 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.10% of Blue Owl Capital worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 24,533.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 3.6%

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.67. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.38 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 33.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 119.35%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

