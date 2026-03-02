DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 55,950 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 93.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of TSN opened at $64.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 364.29%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

