Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $185.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.8571.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. TD Cowen upgraded Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $52,382,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,044,864 shares in the company, valued at $144,828,599.04. This represents a 26.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,438,516 shares of company stock valued at $225,026,921. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 548,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,345,000 after purchasing an additional 87,415 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $174.08 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $177.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average of $149.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.30%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

